Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total value of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total value of $12,933,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total value of $12,576,200.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98.

MDB stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $474.93. 861,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,075. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $515.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -100.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $4,574,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

