Insider Selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Sells 1,086 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORIC stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $23.81. 162,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,150. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $936.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

