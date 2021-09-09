Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells 10,809 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $789,165.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRNS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,438. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,798,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,581,000 after buying an additional 369,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,572,000 after purchasing an additional 479,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

