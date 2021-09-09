Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Insider Sells 1,844 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Willdan Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. 21,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,075. The company has a market cap of $487.13 million, a P/E ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 1.45. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 66,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 110,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,667 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

