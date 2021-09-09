Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $589,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $591,920.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $677,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.02. 266,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEL. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

