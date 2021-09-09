Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 2,187 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.85, for a total transaction of $273,046.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $120.76. 1,204,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.92 and a beta of 1.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.05 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after purchasing an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after purchasing an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,846,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

