Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,834,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,765 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Insmed by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 126,782 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Insmed stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.