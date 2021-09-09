InsurAce (INSUR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.74 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, InsurAce has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00005225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00130272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00188665 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.25 or 0.07364186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,258.28 or 1.00067497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.26 or 0.00837724 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

