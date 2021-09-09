Insureum 1-Day Volume Tops $162,398.00 (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $162,398.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Insureum has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00170026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

