Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Truist Securities

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.

INTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,110. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth about $416,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.