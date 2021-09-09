Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.9% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after buying an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after buying an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 129,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,529,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

