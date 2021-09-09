Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.73.

Shares of IPL traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.04. Inter Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$11.23 and a 52 week high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

