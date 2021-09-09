International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 195 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 217 ($2.84).

IAG traded down GBX 1.62 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 151.48 ($1.98). 42,239,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,606,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.55. The company has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.53.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

