International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.78 Per Share

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:INPP opened at GBX 171.43 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. International Public Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 154.20 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.43. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

