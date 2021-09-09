Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $63.09

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $63.09 or 0.00134271 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion and approximately $783.53 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00062002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00190223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.11 or 0.07380452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,241.68 or 0.98406601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.94 or 0.00765992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.93 or 0.00880890 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,899,403 coins and its circulating supply is 158,871,517 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

