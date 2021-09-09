Internet Computer Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.67 or 0.00132106 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $9.80 billion and $738.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00068150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00191598 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,764.40 or 1.00169529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.99 or 0.07186412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.83 or 0.00852155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.72 or 0.00926896 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,902,746 coins and its circulating supply is 158,913,429 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

