InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Shares Up 0.2%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 137,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 554% from the average session volume of 20,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $12,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at $7,849,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at $5,826,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at $5,743,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at $4,165,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

