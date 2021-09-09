Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:PLW) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.20 and last traded at $37.16. 4,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 88,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.