Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.84 and last traded at $92.94. 355,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 329,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17.

