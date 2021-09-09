Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 1,693,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,093,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 532.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

