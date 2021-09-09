Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.42. 820,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 905,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.