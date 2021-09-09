Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Trading Up 2.2%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.84 and last traded at $90.69. Approximately 9,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.72.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81.

