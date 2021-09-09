Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Shares Up 1%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.68. 159,655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 73,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.