Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.07 and last traded at $53.73. Approximately 8,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.52.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.