Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stake Decreased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,780 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises about 3.4% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned about 2.50% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $30,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 377.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

