Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 128,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 210,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34.

