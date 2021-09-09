Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.79. Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF shares last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 1,370 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

