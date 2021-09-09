Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.00. 98,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 185,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.73.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.