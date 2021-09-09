Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $255.01 and last traded at $255.05. Approximately 20,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 20,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.92.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.