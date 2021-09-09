Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 104,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,292,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 410,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 487,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,962,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

