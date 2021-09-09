Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.76% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 428.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

EELV stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.