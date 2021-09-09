Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Trading Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.75 and last traded at $100.90. Approximately 3,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.