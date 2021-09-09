Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Shares Up 1.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.68. 161,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 770,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74.

