Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.22 and last traded at $57.22. Approximately 3,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.42.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10.

