Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for September, 9th (ADYEY, APP, BDC, BDRFY, BHHOF, BLD, BMRN, CNVVY, FSUGY, HAYPY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, September 9th:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Get Adyen alerts:

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC)

was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $275.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a hold rating.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.