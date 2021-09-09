Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG):

9/8/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

8/27/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

8/26/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

8/13/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

8/11/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

8/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

8/4/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.29. 5,147,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.