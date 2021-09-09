Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,557,000 after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

