IONChain One Day Volume Reaches $2,266.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. IONChain has a market capitalization of $383,019.05 and approximately $2,266.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00164541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044036 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

