IoT Chain Hits Market Cap of $7.30 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. IoT Chain has a market cap of $7.30 million and $727,516.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00063438 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

ITC is a coin. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

