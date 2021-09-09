IoTeX Trading 10.4% Lower This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $635.10 million and approximately $87.85 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00401901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00061506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00170733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

