IQeon (IQN) Market Capitalization Tops $10.39 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00004056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $504,427.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.92 or 0.00169251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044173 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

