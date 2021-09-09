IRISnet Reaches Market Cap of $149.07 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $149.07 million and $18.69 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00068887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00133653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00194819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,554.36 or 0.99739769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.56 or 0.07161226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00855724 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,036,919,201 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,431,404 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.