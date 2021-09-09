iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Insider David Keith Hartsfield Sells 4,083 Shares

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,490. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $197.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $100.33.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iRobot by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iRobot by 230.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iRobot in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

