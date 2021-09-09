iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Trading Down 1%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.91 and last traded at $74.04. Approximately 1,703,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,570,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.76.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96.

