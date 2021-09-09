iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,809 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned approximately 2.47% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $90,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 129,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.