iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 775.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 701,068 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

