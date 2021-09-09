iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 10,960 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 584,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.98.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.