iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,134 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Grand Central Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.05. 301,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

