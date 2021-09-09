iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)’s share price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.