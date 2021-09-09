iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $71.40 and last traded at $72.15. Approximately 4,915,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,790,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.99.

